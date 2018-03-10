Taylor, Roy out as England bowl first in ODI decider

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 9, 2018 (AFP) - - England, minus Jason Roy, won the toss and opted to bowl against a New Zealand side without Ross Taylor in the deciding final one-day international in Christchurch on Saturday.

Taylor, who defied cramp and a severe thigh strain to secure the fourth ODI for New Zealand with an heroic 181 not out, was withdrawn from the side just before the toss.

"He was only able to run at 70 percent without discomfort while taking a fitness examination this morning," a team spokesman said.

The New Zealand medical staff deemed that if Taylor played there would be a "high risk of significantly aggravating the injury" ahead of the two-Test series later this month.

There was also a late injury change to the England side with opener Roy suffering a back spasm and being replaced by Alex Hales.

Mark Chapman replaces Taylor in the New Zealand line up.

With the series locked at 2-2, England captain Eoin Morgan said the Hagley Oval match had a bit of a "finals atmosphere" about it.

"It's great to play in a must-win game," said Morgan who is playing his 200th ODI.

"The pitch looks very good and it's our preference to chase later in the afternoon."

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Mark Chapman, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

England: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

