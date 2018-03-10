Wildcard De Minaur wins in Indian Wells

Australian teenager Alex De Minaur has made the most of his wildcard entry into the ATP Masters event in California, upsetting German Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening round.

Australia's world No.78 Matthew Ebden was off his game in the loss Gael Monfils.

After dropping the opening set, De Minaur was composed in the tie-breakers to prevail 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) in Indian Wells on Friday night.

It took the 19-year-old, in his Masters debut, two hours and 34 minutes to overcome the 196cm Struff, who is ranked 56 in the world.

De Minaur now faces a tough send-round encounter against Argentine sixth seed Juan Martin del Potro.

There wasn't however any joy for De Minaur's countryman, Matthew Ebden, who lost in straight sets to Gael Monfils.

The 30-year-old had his serve broken four times as the Frenchman closed out a routine 6-3 6-3 victory.

Monfils occasionally showcased his jaw-dropping retrieving abilities over the course of the 71-minute match.

But the 42nd-ranked Monfils was able to conserve his energy for the most part against Ebden, whose inability to control his service games proved to be his undoing.

After dropping his serve once in the first set, the Australian was broken three more times in the second set as Monfils rolled to a comfortable win.

In other first-round matches, American wildcard Ernesto Escobedo used his big forehand to top countryman Frances Tiafoe 7-5 6-3.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert outlasted Gilles Simon 6-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to win their all-French meeting, which lasted almost three hours.

Cypriot qualifier Marcos Baghdatis rallied from a service break down in the final set to edge Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5 3-6 7-5.

Portugal's Joao Sousa scored a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny.

Hungary's Marton Fucsovics accounted for Serbia's Viktor Troicki 7-6 (7-1) 6-1 and Indian qualifier Yuki Bhambri defeated French qualifier Nicolas Mahut 7-5 6-3.