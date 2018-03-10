News

Trump, Xi commit to dialogue, denuclearization: White House

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the prospect of dialogue with North Korea in a telephone call, the White House said on Friday, after Trump accepted an invitation to meet with the North's leader.

"The two leaders welcomed the prospect of dialogue between the United States and North Korea, and committed to maintain pressure and sanctions until North Korea takes tangible steps toward complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

