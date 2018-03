WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unless he sees some "concrete" action by Pyongyang, the White House said on Friday.

"The president will not have the meeting without seeing concrete steps and concrete actions take place by North Korea, so the president will actually be getting something," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a news briefing.





(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)