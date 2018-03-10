Trump discussed steel, aluminum tariffs with Argentina's Macri: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump discussed potential U.S. tariffs on foreign aluminum and steel in a call with Argentina's president Mauricio Macri in a call on Thursday, the White House said on Friday.

Trump finalized the tariffs in a proclamation on Thursday. They are set to go into effect in 15 days. At a speech before the signing, he said Canada and Mexico were exempted from the levies, and other countries may be given exemptions.

