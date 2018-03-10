Italy make one change for Six Nations clash against Wales

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Italy coach Conor O'Shea has just made one change to his side as they bid for a desperately-needed victory away to Wales in the Six Nations at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday.

The former Ireland international has brought in centre Giulio Bisegni to replace Tommaso Boni, with Oliviero Fabiani, Giovanni Licata and Guglielmo Palazzani all on the bench after they each missed the 34-17 loss to France in Marseille a fortnight ago.

That reverse meant Italy had lost 15 successive fixtures in the tournament, with only France, beaten in 17 consecutive Championship matches from 1911-1920, posting a longer losing run in either the Five or Six Nations.

Italy team to play Wales in a Six Nations international at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday (1500 GMT kick-off):

Italy (15-1)

Matteo Minozzi; Tommaso Benvenuti, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Castello, Mattia Bellini; Tommaso Allan, Marcello Violi; Sergio Parisse (capt), Maxime Mbanda, Sebastian Negri; Dean Budd, Alessandro Zanni; Simone Ferrari, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti

Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Nicola Quaglio, Tiziano Pasquali, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Licata, Gugliemo Palazzani, Carlo Canna, Jayden Hayward

Coach: Conor O'Shea (IRL)