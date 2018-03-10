News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'The damage was just immense': Irish 'scammers' now accused of trashing apartments
Group of Irish 'scammers' now accused of trashing apartments

U.N. chief Guterres encouraged by planned Trump, Kim meeting

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is encouraged by the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his spokesman said on Friday.

"He commends the leadership and vision of all concerned and reiterates his support for all efforts towards peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.


(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Will Dunham)

Back To Top
feedback