Bonded Rebels have Super point to prove

Melbourne Rebels stand-in skipper Tom English admits his team is being driven by the desire to prove a point to those who wanted them cut from the Super Rugby competition.

Tom English (centre) says the Rebels are thriving on being the 'outcasts' of Super Rugby.

The Rebels have maintained their position on top of the Australian Super Rugby conference with their third successive win - an impressive 33-10 bonus-point victory over the Brumbies at AAMI Park.

With a dozen Western Force players, as well as their coach Dave Wessels, joining Melbourne this season after their team was axed from the downsized competition the players have a shared bond after the uncertainty of last year when both teams were in the firing line.

"One of the teams, the Rebels or Perth were going to get the chop so we both experienced a bit of the uncertainty there," English said.

"It serves as motivation as we were the outcasts of Super Rugby - everyone was willing to let one of us go and the fact that we've all come together and are putting together some solid performances is just showing everyone we're here to perform and we're here to win."

The big centre said he wasn't surprised the players had been able to gel so quickly to become one of the competition pace-setters.

"It's was always going to be a challenge to bring us all together but the hard work you do in the pre-season builds as good a bond as you're going to get.

"You get to see each other bleed and sweat and you grow as a team together through that."

English, who has been with Melbourne since 2013, and experienced them winning one game in the 2017 season, said it was too early to think about playing the finals.

"Three in a row is a starting point," he said.

"It's giving us confidence and rewarding us for all the hard work we did over the pre-season."

The Rebels next face the Waratahs in Sydney next Sunday when regular skipper Adam Coleman will return from a sternum injury.