Brumbies head for home after Super losses

Never has Canberra looked so good for the Brumbies, who will seek to put a tough start to the Super Rugby season behind them when they get back on home turf.

Brumbies'Josh Mann-Rea could miss the Sharks clash after hurting a hamstring in Melbourne.

The Brumbies were left licking their wounds after their second straight derby loss, falling to the unbeaten Melbourne Rebels 33-10 at AAMI Park on Friday night.

They opened their season with a win in Japan but then lost to the Reds in Brisbane and now the Rebels in Melbourne, with coach Dan McKellar saying they couldn't wait to get home to host the Sharks from South Africa next Saturday night.

"We've been on the road for a long period of time and we're looking forward to getting home and playing in front of our fans and continuing to improve," McKellar said.

The Brumbies were in the hunt, trailing 14-10 until they lost prop Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin to a yellow-card in the 62nd minute, with the Rebels scoring three times in his absence.

Lock Sam Carter (concussion) and hooker Josh Mann-Rea (hamstring) were first-half casualties and could miss the Sharks clash.

"Carter got hit high and had a concussion so we will go through the normal protocols there," McKellar said

"Josh Mann-Rea - it looks reasonably serious."

Captain Christian Lealiifano said he felt the team were close to clicking, with just their final execution at times letting them down.

"It's nice we are creating opportunities and getting into good positions," Lealiifano said.

"We're trying to add some new things in attack so it's going to take some time for us to see those opportunities and take them."