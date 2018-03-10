Qld wants abuse redress concerns addressed

Queensland wants the federal government to quickly resolve critical issues stopping it from joining a $3.8 billion national redress scheme for child sexual abuse survivors.

NSW and Victoria have signed on to the federal scheme, increasing pressure on the other states as well as churches and charities to follow suit.

But Queensland and Western Australia say they cannot act until the federal government provides crucial information about the scheme, which begins on July 1.

A Queensland government spokesman said significant progress has been made during negotiations on a national scheme, but a range of outstanding critical issues have yet to be agreed across jurisdictions.

"Without final details on these matters, the Queensland government cannot be assured that the scheme will provide equal access and equal treatment to survivors to the greatest extent possible, as the royal commission envisaged," he said.

The issues included eligibility criteria, the delivery of counselling services, protecting the rights and needs of child applicants and how to ensure key aspects cannot be changed without the agreement of participating states and territories.

The Palaszczuk government called on federal Social Services Minister Dan Tehan to resolve the issues with the states and territories as quickly as possible so it can make a decision about the scheme.

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill acknowledged issues remained but was confident an agreement would be reached, having now backed the national scheme in-principle.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews admitted the scheme had some shortcomings.

"We acknowledge that the scheme does not contain every element that every survivor of abuse may wish to see in it, however this is a ground-breaking agreement which will benefit thousands of people," he said.

Despite widespread criticism, the $150,000 maximum compensation payment will not be increased to the $200,000 cap recommended by the child abuse royal commission.

Sex offenders or anyone jailed for five years or more for serious crimes also remain blocked from redress under the scheme, along with survivors who are not citizens or permanent residents.