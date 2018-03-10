Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 9, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at close of play on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Friday:
Australia, first innings
C. Bancroft c De Kock b Philander 38
D. Warner b Ngidi 63
U. Khawaja c De Kock b Philander 4
S. Smith lbw b Rabada 25
S. Marsh lbw b Rabada 24
T. Paine b Ngidi 36
M. Marsh c De Kock b Rabada 4
P. Cummins c De Kock b Rabada 0
M. Starc b Rabada 8
N. Lyon b Ngidi 17
J. Hazlewood not out 10
Extras (lb 14) 14
Total (71.3 overs) 243
Fall of wickets: 1-98 (Bancroft), 2-104 (Khawaja), 3-117 (Warner), 4-161 (Smith), 5-166 (S. Marsh), 6-170 (M. Marsh), 7-170 (Cummins), 8-182 (Starc), 9-212 (Lyon)
Bowling: Philander 18-7-25-2, Rabada 21-2-96-5, Ngidi 13.3-3-51-3, Maharaj 18-1-51-0, Elgar 1-0-6-0
South Africa, first innings
D. Elgar not out 11
A. Markram lbw b Cummins 11
K. Rabada not out 17
Extras 0
Total (1 wkt, 12 overs) 39
Fall of wicket: 1-22 (Markram)
Bowling: Starc 4-0-14-0, Hazlewood 5-1-16-0, Cummins 2-0-9-1, Lyon 1-1-0-0
To bat: H. Amla, A. de Villiers, F. du Plessis, Q. de Kock, T. de Bruyn, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, L Ngidi
Match situation: South Africa trail by 204 runs with nine wickets remaining in the first innings
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
TV umpire: Sunderam Ravi (IND)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
str/gj