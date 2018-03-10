Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 9, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at close of play on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Friday:

Australia, first innings

C. Bancroft c De Kock b Philander 38

D. Warner b Ngidi 63

U. Khawaja c De Kock b Philander 4

S. Smith lbw b Rabada 25

S. Marsh lbw b Rabada 24

T. Paine b Ngidi 36

M. Marsh c De Kock b Rabada 4

P. Cummins c De Kock b Rabada 0

M. Starc b Rabada 8

N. Lyon b Ngidi 17

J. Hazlewood not out 10

Extras (lb 14) 14

Total (71.3 overs) 243

Fall of wickets: 1-98 (Bancroft), 2-104 (Khawaja), 3-117 (Warner), 4-161 (Smith), 5-166 (S. Marsh), 6-170 (M. Marsh), 7-170 (Cummins), 8-182 (Starc), 9-212 (Lyon)

Bowling: Philander 18-7-25-2, Rabada 21-2-96-5, Ngidi 13.3-3-51-3, Maharaj 18-1-51-0, Elgar 1-0-6-0

South Africa, first innings

D. Elgar not out 11

A. Markram lbw b Cummins 11

K. Rabada not out 17

Extras 0

Total (1 wkt, 12 overs) 39

Fall of wicket: 1-22 (Markram)

Bowling: Starc 4-0-14-0, Hazlewood 5-1-16-0, Cummins 2-0-9-1, Lyon 1-1-0-0

To bat: H. Amla, A. de Villiers, F. du Plessis, Q. de Kock, T. de Bruyn, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, L Ngidi

Match situation: South Africa trail by 204 runs with nine wickets remaining in the first innings

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Sunderam Ravi (IND)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

