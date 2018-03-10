Shiffrin retains overall World Cup title after 'incredible' season

Ofterschwang (Germany) (AFP) - American ski queen Mikaela Shiffrin spoke in awe of "an incredible season" after claiming her second successive overall women's World Cup title on Friday.

American Mikaela Shiffrin retains overall Alpine World Cup title

The 22-year-old secured back-to-back crystal globes by finishing third in the giant slalom in Ofterschwang to add to last month's giant slalom gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Shiffrin had to settle for fourth in her favoured slalom in South Korea. She skipped the downhill but picked up silver in the combined.

In making Friday's podium behind Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel and Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg Shiffrin moved into an unassailable lead in the overall standings.

"Yeh it's been an incredible season, a lot of really amazing races, everyday just keeps getting better and better!," said Shiffrin.

"My big goal is now to carry that over to the last few races, to finish on a strong note."

She added: "When I was racing today it wasn't so much my focus or my goal (the title), I just wanted to have a good race, and to be on the podium again is great.

"It's difficult to keep up this high energy level, the Olympics is a big nerve-racking event that takes up a lot of energy for all the athletes."

Shiffrin's nearest title rival, Wendy Holdener of Switzerland, lost any hope of overhauling the US star when she trailed in 14th on Friday.

With five races of the season remaining, Holdener is 603 points behind Shiffrin, who turns 23 on Tuesday.

Shiffrin, with 41 World Cup wins -- 10 of them this season - is already assured the slalom title while in the giant slalom standings she is 81 points adrift of Rebensburg and 32 behind Tessa Worley ahead of next week's World Cup finals in Are, Sweden.

Shiffrin won the first of her three consecutive world slalom titles in 2013 and the following year she took slalom gold at the Sochi Olympics at the age of 18.

Her overall success overshadowed Mowinckel's win, her first on the World Cup circuit after silvers in the downhill and giant in Pyeongchang.

On Saturday Shiffrin takes part in the slalom to confirm her fifth title in the event in six seasons.