'The damage was just immense': Irish 'scammers' now accused of trashing apartments
U.S. made 'zero concessions' to get North Korea to seek talks: Pence

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States made "zero concessions" and "consistently increased the pressure" on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to meet with Kim.

North Korea's invitation for talks "is evidence that President Trump’s strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working," Pence said in a statement released by the White House.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

