BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday he would meet with his coalition partners over the weekend to seek ways to keep the government intact amid a political crisis.

Slovakia has been shaken by the murder of an investigative reporter late last month, which has sparked protests and led a junior coalition party to demand that the interior minister be fired.



(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)