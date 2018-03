NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped below $9,000 on Friday to its lowest level in 3-1/2 weeks on concerns about regulatory clamp down around the world following cases of large thefts of digital currencies.

Bitcoin falls to lowest level in three-and-a-half weeks

At 8:24 a.m. (1324 GMT), the biggest and best-known virtual currency was last quoted down 4.19 percent at $8,880.10 on Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.



(Reporting by Richard Leong)