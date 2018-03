Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 9, 2018 (AFP) - - Brief scores at tea on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Friday:

Australia, first innings, 170-6 in 53.5 overs (C. Bancroft 38, D. Warner 63; V. Philander 2-13, K Rabada 3-67)

Match situation: Australia are 170 for six wickets in the first innings

Toss: Australia

