ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish forces have besieged northern Syria's Afrin town and entry into the city center is imminent, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, zeroing on the main goal of its operation in the region.

Turkey's Erdogan says Syria's Afrin town under siege, entry imminent

On Thursday, Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies seized control of the town of Jinderes, state media reported, giving them control of one of the largest settlements in Syria's northwest Afrin region.

Erdogan made the comments during a televised speech in Ankara.



