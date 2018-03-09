BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Thousands of Slovaks were expected to take to the streets on Friday for the second mass protest in a week, as pressure builds on Prime Minister Robert Fico in the wake of a journalist's murder.

Thousands set to protest as Slovak political crisis builds

Slovakia has been plunged into crisis by the death of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak, who had probed fraud cases involving politically-connected businessmen and whose last report looked at Italian businessmen in Slovakia with suspected mafia links.

One of the businessmen, who has denied having ties to the Italian mafia, had dealings in the past with two people who later went on to work in Fico's office. They have both resigned and deny any connection with the murder.

The case has stoked public anger over corruption allegations and threatens to break up Fico's three-party government.

The prime minister was due on Friday to meet President Andrej Kiska, who has urged a government revamp or early elections to rebuild public trust.

The prime minister also plans talks on Monday with the Most-Hid party in his coalition, which has called for the sacking of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, a close ally of Fico.

"This crisis is different than those that Fico has weathered in the past," Martin Slosiarik, an analyst at Focus polling agency, said.

"Kuciak's last story has had a serious impact on people's trust in the system of government and the murder of two young people has added a strong moral aspect."

Fico is midway through his third term as prime minister, and has led the central European country for 10 of the last 12 years. Slovakia has prospered in the past decade, but many see him as having failed to fight graft and cronyism.

A week ago, about 20,000 people marched for Kuciak in the capital Bratislava and thousands more in other cities. Organizers said at least 20,000 were planning to turn out in several cities on Friday.

Protest organizers are demanding a thorough investigation of Kuciak's death and for Fico, Interior Minister Kalinak and the police chief to step aside.

Fico has fought back in the last week, suggesting foreign forces are trying to destabilize the country. He has asked why President Kiska met financier George Soros in New York last year without any foreign ministry official present.

The comments on Soros echo those of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has accused the Hungarian-born billionaire of interfering in Hungarian politics by supporting opposition groups.



(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Jason Hovet; editing by Andrew Roche)