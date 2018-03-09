News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'The damage was just immense': Irish 'scammers' now accused of trashing apartments
Group of Irish 'scammers' now accused of trashing apartments

Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd said in a letter to U.S. Congress on Friday that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its $117 billion deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is approved.

Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms

Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms

U.S. Republican lawmakers on Monday backed a U.S. panel's decision to delay Qualcomm's shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom's takeover bid.
"Qualcomm's work is too important to our national security to let it fall into the hands of a foreign company — and in a hostile takeover no less," Senator Tom Cotton, a vocal Republican voice on foreign policy, had said.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Back To Top
feedback