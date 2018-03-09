Trump's speech sounded protectionist: EU's Katainen

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's speech introducing steel and aluminum tariffs sounded very protectionist, European Union Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Friday.

"When I read the speech of President Trump and when he was talking about economic security, to my ears it sounded very protectionist: economy without competition," Katainen told a news conference in Brussels.

"There are economic security issues we have to address, but let us do it together and within WTO rules," Katainen added.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Alissa de Carbonnel, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott)