Merkel sees 'glimmers of hope' on North Korea

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday there were reasons to be hopeful about the situation in North Korea, especially given progress towards talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said he was prepared to meet North Korea's Kim in what would be the first face-to-face encounter between the two countries' leaders and could mark a breakthrough in the standoff over the North's nuclear weapons. [nL4N1QR42H]

"Regarding North and South Korea and also the possibility of a meeting with the president of the United States, you can see that a cohesive international position, including sanctions, can lead to glimmers of hope," Merkel said.

She added: "It would be wonderful if we could experience a detente."



