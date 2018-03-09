News

U.S. should have exempted EU allies from tariffs: German official

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. government should have exempted European allies from punitive tariffs imposed against steel and aluminum imports that were primarily aimed at China, Germany's transatlantic coordinator Juergen Hardt told Reuters on Friday.

Hardt called the U.S. decision a "blow to transatlantic economic ties" and criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for seeking answers to U.S. economic problems overseas.

"It would have been right to exempt European allies from the punitive tariffs," Hardt said in an interview. "The U.S. and Europe could have acted together to end unfair trade practices, for instance by China."



(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)

