Japan finance minister Aso says he has no intention to resign

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he had no intention now of stepping down to take responsibility for the resignation of the National Tax Agency chief, who came under fire for remarks about a suspected cronyism scandal.

"(Nobuhisa) Sagawa's resignation was regrettable. But I have no plan now to resign," Aso told a news conference.
Aso said his decision to appoint Sagawa as tax agency head had been appropriate.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

