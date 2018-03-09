News

Germany backs EU decision to respond to U.S. steel tariffs: spokesman

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Friday urged multilateral talks to address overcapacity in the steel sector and said it supports the European Union's plans to retaliate to U.S. President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

"The European Union has decided to respond clearly to the U.S. measures and as the federal government we support this position," government spokesman Georg Streiter told a regular news conference. "The exact nature of the (EU) steps will be decided after a close analysis of the American measures."

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

