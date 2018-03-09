News

U.N. resident coordinator in Syria says shelling puts Ghouta convoy at risk

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The United Nations resident coordinator in Syria, Ali al-Za'tari, said on Friday that shelling near Douma in eastern Ghouta was putting an aid convoy at risk and called for a ceasefire to allow in supplies.

The shelling came "despite assurances of safety from parties including the Russian Federation", as the convoy entered Douma to deliver the remaining aid that could not be offloaded from a convoy on Monday because of fighting, Za'tari said.
(Corrects headline to add dropped word 'coordinator')

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

