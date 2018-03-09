Australian men into Malaysian hockey final

The Kookaburras have maintained their unbeaten record at the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Rio Olympic champions Argentina in Malaysia.

The Australian men stay top of the table after recording their fifth win from as many games.

The scores had been locked at 1-1, deep into Friday night's final quarter in Ipoh, before two goals in the last five minutes sealed it for the Kookaburras.

Australia were forced to come from behind after Gonzalo Peillat's trademark drag flick in the 21st minute, with Aaron Kleinschmidt netting the equaliser before halftime.

Trent Mitton and Kleinschmidt both scored goals at the death to maintain Australia's perfect record.

The Kookaburras have confirmed their place in the final on Saturday night at 11:30 (AEDT), but other results will determine their opponents. Argentina, Malaysia, England and India are all still in contention.

On Friday night. Australia won the shots count nine to five and the circle entries 14 to eight, but failed to win one penalty corner, relying on three field goals.

There were few chances in the opening 15, before Peillat fired past Tyler Lovell for the opener from a penalty corner.

Mitton came close moments later, before Kleinschmidt levelled in the 25th minute with a reflex finish after Dylan Wotherspoon's baseline run forced a save from Argentine keeper Juan Vivaldi.

Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter made two sharp saves in the third from Peillat's drag flicks to ensure it remained 1-1 going into the final break.

Argentina's captain Pedro Ibarra centred for Matias Paredes to force a good save from Lovell, before Australia went ahead in the 55th minute.

Mitton weaved around three Argentine defenders inside the shooting circle before rifling a shot beyond Vivaldi.

Barely a minute later, Kleinschmidt showed determination after his initial shot was saved, firing home a bouncing shot with the aid of a deflection for 3-1.