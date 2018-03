NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta called opposition leader Raila Odinga "his brother" on Friday and promised "we will begin a process of bringing our people together" after last year's contentious elections.

Odinga told national television "it is time to resolve our differences," as the two politicians made their first public appearance together since the Oct. 26 repeat presidential election last year.



