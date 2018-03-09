Social Democrats name Germany's new finance and foreign ministers

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, until now Hamburg Mayor, will become Finance Minister and Heiko Maas, until now Justice Minister, will become Foreign Minister in a new coalition government, the SPD's designated leader Andrea Nahles said on Friday.

Scholz will also be vice chancellor, Nahles said.

The SPD announced on Sunday that two-thirds of its members had voted in favor of a re-run of the 'grand coalition' with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives that has governed Germany since 2013, clearing the way for that government to take power later this month.





(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)