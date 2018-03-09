News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Family turn off life support for girl electrocuted by garden tap
'Pray for a miracle': Family turn off life support for electric shock victim

Air strikes hit town in Syria's eastern Ghouta: Observatory, witness

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A witness and a war monitoring group said warplanes struck Douma in Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta enclave on Friday just as aid agencies prepared to deliver food to the town.

A resident in Douma and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the planes were still circling in the skies. An emergency aid convoy crossed front lines into the rebel enclave and was headed for Douma, Red Cross officials said shortly beforehand.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Back To Top
feedback