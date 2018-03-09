Italy's 5-Star says to make policy proposals to other parties for government deal

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Friday his party would soon issue economic policy proposals to other parties as a way of finding common ground to form a government after Sunday's inconclusive election.

5-Star emerged as by far the leading party at the election but does not have enough seats to govern on its own.

Its leader Luigi Di Maio says the president should give 5-Star the right to try to form a government, but the centre-right coalition that got most seats combined says the job should fall to them.

In an interview in daily Corriere della Sera, Di Maio said his party was working on proposals to be incorporated in the outgoing government's multi-year economic plan which must be presented by April 10.





