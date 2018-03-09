Cummings relaxed about Viridine challenge

James Cummings is upbeat about gun Godolphin colt Viridine taking on a host of experienced sprinters at Randwick, including Everest winner Redzel.

Godolphin's head trainer has chosen the aptly named Group Two weight-for-age Challenge Stakes (1000m) to begin the three-year-old's autumn campaign.

Viridine has won four of his five starts, with a last-start fifth in the Group One Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at Flemington in November his only unplaced start.

Cummings is unfazed about lining Viridine up against Redzel and 2017 Challenge Stakes winner English.

"Although he's a three-year-old taking on some seasoned older sprinters, he's certainly not going to lack for any strength when he comes up against them," Cummings said.

"If he can produce a strong run here, then I really think he's capable of being competitive at Group One level in The Galaxy in a fortnight.

"The most important thing is that Viridine gets his chance to lift his reputation by competing against older horses at weight-for-age.

"He trialled reasonably well last month and we feel he's come on again in his fitness and his gallop this week."