New Tas senator Martin steps down as mayor

Tasmanian senator Steve Martin has stepped down as Devonport mayor to focus on his federal role.

Senator Martin was elected to federal parliament in February to replace one-time party leader Jacqui Lambie after she resigned over dual citizenship.

The High Court ruled he was eligible to take up the spot irrespective of his position as mayor, but Senator Martin relinquished his local government job on Friday afternoon.

Describing his decision to step down after seven years as mayor, Senator Martin said while it might be constitutionally valid to hold the dual offices, it was not advisable.

"I think it's hazardous if you want to try and do the two things at the same time because you will lack quality in both positions," he told AAP.

"Both are demanding of time, so I would advise anybody who thinks they can take on a position like this in two jobs, that they really need to reconsider."

Senator Martin expected to sit down with Turnbull government ministers in coming weeks to discuss legislation on union mergers, resurrected plans to drug test welfare recipients, and strengthening citizenship requirements.

"I've got mixed feelings about a lot of this stuff so for me it's about getting a briefing from both sides, gathering my thoughts, and discussing it with advisors and as many groups as I can get into," he said.

Senator Martin ran as a Jacqui Lambie Network candidate at the last federal election but was expelled after he refused to step aside and clear the way for her return to parliament.

He first flagged his intention to resign as Devonport mayor in November 2017, but held off until March 9 to avoid a $60,000 by-election.

Devonport's deputy mayor will fill the position until council elections in October this year.

Senator Martin will deliver his maiden speech to the federal upper house on Wednesday, March 21.