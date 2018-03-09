News

Turkey may respond with lasting measures to U.S. steel tariff: presidential adviser

Reuters
Reuters /

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey may respond with lasting measures in the face of U.S. steel tariff, aside from a previously mooted step on cotton imports, presidential adviser Cemil Ertem told state broadcaster TRT Haber on Friday.

Ertem, speaking after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead with a 25 percent tariff on steel, said earlier this week that Turkey could retaliate against such a move by hiking duties on imports of American cotton.


(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

