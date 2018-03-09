Roo dropped from AFL team for booze breach

North Melbourne defender Luke McDonald was dropped for their second AFL pre-season game because he broke a team booze ban.

McDonald's indiscretion was not considered excessive, but it was enough for the Kangaroos to sideline for Wednesday night's loss to Richmond at Ikon Park.

He broke the booze ban during their community camp in Tasmania.

McDonald, having finished fifth in North's best and fairest voting last season, is likely to be recalled for their round-one match against Gold Coast.

His timing was poor, given the incident happened after teammate Jy Simpkin suffered an ankle injury in a collision with a motorcyclist.

Simpkin had walked out in front of the motorbike and police charged him with being drunk in a public place.