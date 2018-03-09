Ennis Hill faces Golden Slipper audition

Stakes winning filly Ennis Hill needs to bounce back from a Blue Diamond Stakes disappointment in the Reisling Stakes to press her claims for the Golden Slipper.

Ennis Hill makes her first Sydney appearance in Saturday's Group Two Reisling (1200m) for two-year-old fillies at Randwick, two weeks before the $3.5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill.

The Lindsay Park stable already has a couple of two-year-olds pencilled in for Slipper starts and Ennis Hill can join them with a big showing on Saturday.

"Enbihaar is locked in. She's definitely running (in the Slipper)," Lindsay Park's senior trainer David Hayes said.

"Long Leaf, we'll probably go straight into the Slipper.

"Ennis Hill is running on Saturday and Qafila runs in the Black Opal on Sunday. Qafila will probably head towards the Sires' Produce Stakes.

"Ennis Hill, if she bounces back she will head to the Slipper."

Ennis Hill has won one of her three career starts, dominating the Group Three Chairman's Stakes (1000m) at Caulfield to stamp herself as a Blue Diamond prospect.

But the filly failed to fire in the Blue Diamond (1200m), finishing ninth of 16.

Hayes said she never got into a rhythm in the Blue Diamond and ran below-par.

"But her trackwork has been excellent and I think she's quite a smart filly," Hayes said.

"I can see there won't be quite the pressure this weekend.

"I know the Hawkes filly (Estijaab) is very good but in small fields they don't seem to go as fast and Ennis Hill might get on top of the pace, cruising, and be back to her best."