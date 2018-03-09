Roosters Cornish ready for Cronk NRL combo

Sydney Roosters back-up Mitchell Cornish believes Cooper Cronk is the perfect man to help him take the final step in becoming a bona fide NRL halfback.

Luke Keary has been ruled out of the Sydney Roosters' NRL season-opener against the Wests Tigers.

Cornish will partner Cronk in the Roosters' Saturday season-opener against the Wests Tigers, with first-choice five-eighth Luke Keary failing to overcome a jaw injury in time to play.

Cornish, who was named on Tuesday in the No.6 jersey, played in both of the club's pre-season matches and was adamant he'd be ready if called on.

"If I get an opportunity, then I'll take it. I told (coach Trent Robinson) whenever he needs me, I'll be ready and that's what I plan to do," Cornish said.

The 25-year-old is in his second year at the Roosters, where he has mostly played as a back-up playmaker since leaving Canberra.

He has yet to play more than six games in a row, and has sat down with Robinson to discuss the areas he needs to improve to become an established halfback.

And he has the former Kangaroos and Queensland State of Origin No.7 to help.

"I'm asking Robbo about it all the time. We've worked through some things. It's more consistency and a bit more dominating the game on big plays," Cornish said.

"Some games you think, 'oh yeah, that was sweet'. Other games you think you could've done something else. Learning off blokes like Coops, you learn to take control of moments."

Keary was ruled out on Friday after Roosters training and dropped off the team's extended bench after being named earlier in the week in their 21-man squad.

The 26-year-old broke his jaw in late January when he turned into a hit at training. But he is expected back shortly after being close to running out on Saturday.

"He's going really well. He's had a really good week at training. We're looking forward to seeing how he progresses," Robinson told reporters on Friday.

"I'm not obviously a doctor but I know that a plate was inserted which makes it stronger. The bone takes around six weeks to heal and we're just about at that point now - pretty close."

Robinson also confirmed Cronk would be a definite starter against the Tigers after a minor beach incident during the week.

"He got a cut on his foot at one of his recoveries on Tuesday and he trained yesterday."