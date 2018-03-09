Fans expect better of Aussies: Sutherland

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland admits the Australian team's behaviour in Durban was unacceptable.

David Warner's stoush with Quinton de Kock has been discussed at a CA meeting.

But David Warner's grip on the vice-captaincy appears safe in the wake of his staircase stoush with Quinton de Kock.

Warner has issued a public apology to fans and CA is now ready to draw a line under the saga.

CA's board met on Friday for the first time since the ugly incident that has overshadowed the Test series in South Africa.

It's understood player behaviour was not the focus of the meeting, and speculation that Warner - who was incredibly vocal during last year's pay dispute - could be stripped of his leadership post was privately dismissed.

But ahead of the second Test, Sutherland warned that the Australian public expects better from players.

"CA has reminded the team of the standards of behaviour expected of players representing Australia," Sutherland said in a statement.

"...Cricket is a game that owes much of its unique appeal to the fact that it should be played not only within its laws, but also within the spirit of the game.

"This includes the need to be respectful of opponents, and CA expects this to be observed by players at all times.

"Unfortunately neither team met this standard in Durban. The Australian team understands that fans expect better."

Warner was fined approximately $13,500 and slapped with three demerit points after being charged by the ICC with bringing the game into disrepute.

It means the opener will automatically cop a suspension if charged by the ICC during the next two years.

"I just want to apologise for the way it played out. I regret that situation that happened. I'm sorry for the people I may have let down, our fans and people back home, and even my family," Warner said in a video on cricket.com.au.

"But at the end of the day, when there's a vile comment that's made I'll keep continuing to stick up for my family because that's the most important thing to me."

Warner's rage-fuelled rampage has added another chapter to a long-running public debate on the national team's behaviour.

"Australia has always prided itself on taking a highly competitive approach to international cricket," Sutherland said.

"This will not change, however CA is confident that what occurred in Durban will remain an aberration.

"Under the period of the current team leadership, Australian players have received fewer sanctions under the ICC Code of Conduct than players from the majority of the nine top-ranked Test playing nations."

Coach Darren Lehmann and captain Steve Smith have offered public support for Warner, whose image has taken a hit just one month after he led Australia to Twenty20 tri-series success.

The early stages of Warner's career were marred by a series of incidents, most notably a bar-room scrap with Joe Root in 2013, but his behaviour has since improved.