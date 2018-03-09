News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canadian drug mule recruited as decoy (clone 39574514)
Drug mule 'recruited by sugar daddy as decoy' in $21 million cocaine haul

Serena has winning return at Indian Wells

AAP /

Serena Williams concedes she is rusty on her return to professional tennis after more than a year away from the game but she still did enough to secure a 7-5 6-3 win over Zarina Diyas in the first round of the Indian Wells Masters in California.

0301_sun_williams
0:58

Serena's husband redefines 'romantic gesture' with giant billboards

Sunday Spotlight: Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have star-studded wedding in New Orleans
0:52

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have star-studded wedding in New Orleans
'This Week': Internet Privacy
6:03

'This Week': Internet Privacy
Worst Advice: Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian
1:06

Worst Advice: Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian
0316_tms_brea
3:04

Brea Holland performs 'Danny Boy'
Britain expels 23 Russian diplomats over chemical attack on ex-spy
0:50

Britain expels 23 Russian diplomats over chemical attack on ex-spy
Trade war concerns hit shares, overshadow China data
1:50

Trade war concerns hit shares, overshadow China data
Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking dies
1:18

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking dies
Adidas shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
1:15

Adidas shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
UK, U.S. accuse 'irresponsible' Russia at U.N. Human Rights Council
0:53

UK, U.S. accuse 'irresponsible' Russia at U.N. Human Rights Council
Polar ice tests show greater human impact on emissions
1:47

Polar ice tests show greater human impact on emissions
 

Williams, who had not played a singles match since winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant, chalked up 27 unforced errors with 34 winners to defeat her 53rd-ranked opponent in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd.

"It was incredible. It's been over a year and a kid later. I get to go home to her now and I'm excited about that," Williams said.

"It definitely wasn't easy but it was good. I'm a little rusty but it doesn't matter. I'm just out here on this journey doing the best I can."

Serena got straight back into her winning ways. Pic: Getty

Williams was only two points from dropping the opening set but showed the sort of poise that has earned her 23 grand slam singles titles.

After taking a deep breath, she unleashed a second serve that kicked up viciously, forcing Kazakh Diyas to reach high for her return, unable to get it back into play.

Holding serve to level at 5-5, Williams broke in the next game, letting out a scream and clenching her left fist as Diyas netted.

The second set was a fairly even contest, with Williams again coming through on most of the big points.

The 36-year-old gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1.

Post-childbirth health complications that included blood clots in her lungs were almost fatal.

She is now healthy again, but skipped this year's Australian Open because she did not consider herself tournament-ready.

Williams is unseeded at Indian Wells, which is why she had to play the first round while the seeds, including sister Venus, enjoyed a bye. The Williams sisters could meet in the third round.

Serena plays Dutch 29th seed Kiki Bertens in the second round, while Venus takes on Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Back To Top