The business week in numbers

Fear of a global trade war, interest rates and economic data were the main points of focus: here are a few of the numbers that grabbed attention - or should have - in the business world this week.

MONDAY:

25/10 - US President Donald Trump's proposed import tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium brought new turmoil to world markets as investors feared that the move could spark a tit-for-tat trade war.

TUESDAY:

1.5 - The Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate remained at a record low of 1.5 per cent for a 19th consecutive month. The RBA may not begin lifting interest rates until 2019 after reinforcing its expectations for only gradual improvement in wages growth and inflation over the year ahead.

WEDNESDAY:

0.4 - Gross domestic product growth of 0.4 per cent in the three months to December was down on the September quarter's 0.7 per cent, and left annual growth at 2.4 per cent, one percentage point below the Reserve Bank of Australia's forecast. Economists say there is a risk GDP growth may not hit the speeds the RBA expects in the current year.

THURSDAY:

1.06 billion - Australia's trade surplus of $1.06 billion in January beat market forecasts of a $200 million surplus, and was a turnaround from December's $1.15 billion deficit. A surprise surge in gold exports helped the trade balance return to surplus, where it is expected to remain for the coming months due to strong commodity prices.

FRIDAY:

4.4 - Myer's shares fell by 4.4 per cent to 43.5 cents after the ASX announced that the struggling department store operator would be dropped from the Australian share market's benchmark ASX200 index because of declining market capitalisation.