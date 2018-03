Former Liberal Party federal director Tony Nutt has scored two government jobs.

He will receive $93,000 a year as a non-executive director of Australia Post, and $21,310 for a part-time position as a member the Council of the National Museum of Australia, both for three-year terms.

The new roles for Mr Nutt, a former adviser to John Howard and veteran Liberal strategist, were announced by the government on Friday, almost a year after his resignation from the party's executive.