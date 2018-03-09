Greenacre hopes to clear the air at Nix

Interim Wellington Phoenix boss Chris Greenacre admits his first task as manager is to give his beleaguered players, moored to the bottom of the A-League ladder, a much-needed confidence boost.

Ex-Nix coach Darije Kalezic was relieved of his duties on Thursday, having previously expressed his wish to resign at the end of the season.

Greenacre, who has twice before taken on the interim coaching role, has stepped up from the Wellington Phoenix's reserves once again.

He said he felt more prepared for the role after his two previous stints, but admitted the past week had taken a toll on the players and staff.

They'd just need a little injection of self-belief ahead of Saturday's clash against the Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney.

"It's a shame it's come to this, it's always a sad situation when the coaching staff leave any club," Greenacre told reporters.

"But the beauty of sport is that the game goes on.

"We've just got to pick the players up - it's been a turbulent week."

Greenacre, who'll have Paul Temple alongside him as interim assistant, said he wouldn't look to reinvent the wheel but hoped to see the Phoenix play a more entertaining style than that seen under Kalezic.

He's already made his first big decision, dropping Andrija Kaludjerovic from the match-day squad and punting on Nathan Burns and Roy Krishna as strikers.

But he wouldn't put the boot into Kalezic when asked about the Dutch-naturalised Swiss-Bosnian coach's manner and philosophy.

Kalezic managed just four wins, five draws and 12 losses as Nix coach while coming under fire for predictable and dour tactics.

"I don't want to criticise other coaches or what they see and what's going on, they (all) have different ways," Greenacre said.