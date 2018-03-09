Redress should extend to violence victims

The national redress scheme for child sexual abuse victims should be extended to cover physical violence, a support group for people who grew up in state care and orphanages says.

The Care Leavers Australasia Network on Friday welcomed both NSW and Victoria signing on to the $3.8 billion federal scheme.

The network supported the royal commission into institutional child sexual abuse and has long advocated for a national redress scheme.

But compensation should be extended to other victims too, CLAN vice president Frank Golding told AAP.

"It's the beginning rather than the closing of opportunities," he said on Friday.

"There are still lots and lots of questions that aren't yet answered including the fact that it's for sexual abuse victims only.

"Thousands were brutally assaulted and physically and diabolically hardened and we hope the scheme will extend to them."

Mr Golding was honoured this year with an Order of Australia Medal for his service to child welfare and social justice.

The advocate and other CLAN members - including founder Leonie Sheedy - were invited to the prime minister's redress announcement at Kirribilli House on Friday morning.