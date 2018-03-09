Torn ACL a blip on Paralympian's radar

A torn ACL two months from making his Winter Paralympics debut is nothing compared to the previous setbacks Shaun Pianta has overcome to reach PyeongChang.

"Losing my vision was quite a big impact so when you do a knee, it's like it's only a knee," Pianta told AAP.

"I can get over that. Take it on the chin and move on."

The Australian para-alpine skier is progressing towards medical clearance to contest the vision-impaired category of the slalom and giant slalom alongside sighted guide Jeremy O'Sullivan.

The 29-year-old will face a final fitness test after suffering the knee injury in training on January 17 but was confident he'd be able to compete next week.

"Weirdly enough, I don't really have any pain. A mild ache but it feels really good," Pianta said.

"I've got a brace on and a 30 per cent extension block on the brace. I can't fully extend my legs.

"So I'm just adapting and getting used to that feeling now."

Pianta lost his vision in 2008 when he contracted a superbug in Bali which attacked his optic nerves, leaving him blind in a matter of hours.

After returning to Australia he spent three weeks as an inpatient recovering from kidney failure.

He has also overcome breaking both legs ahead of competing internationally for the first time in 2014, leaving him unable to walk for three months.

Pianta was circumspect about his prospects for PyeongChang given he's spent most of his preparation on rehabilitation but acknowledged how far he'd come since his latest injury.

"At the beginning, I thought it was all over," he said.

"As I was going, I was preparing myself for the worst of being told I wouldn't be able to compete, but hoping for the best. I'm glad I've got the opportunity."