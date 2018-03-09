Crackdown on asylum seeker supports

Jobless asylum seekers on bridging visas, including those studying English, could soon be cut off from income support.

The welfare crackdown comes as the Turnbull government seeks to resurrect tougher English language tests for aspiring citizens.

An estimated 12,000 people living in the community receive so-called "status resolution support services" payments while their claims for asylum are determined.

The federal government is tightening the screws on who can pocket the welfare payments, insisting they are not ongoing entitlements.

"Individuals on a bridging visa with work rights, and who have the capacity to work, are expected to support themselves while their immigration status is being resolved," a Home Affairs spokesperson said on Friday.

The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre says the changes to the payments mean individuals and families waiting for their asylum applications to be processed cannot pay rent, buy food or access mental health care.

The centre said it was a confusing and "cruel twist of irony" to demand higher language requirements of would-be citizens while removing support to people studying English.

"If you don't support people to meet basic needs, how can they learn to speak English and pass the government's own proposed language test?" ASRC advocacy and campaigns director Jana Favero said on Friday.

"How can people find jobs to support themselves if they can't up-skill?"

The Home Affairs spokesperson said studying basic English on a part-time basis would not "automatically" preclude an individual's access to support services.

In addition to students, migrant groups fear the clampdown could affect parents with children enrolled in school and people who have sent more than $1000 to overseas family and friends within 12 months.

Greens immigration spokesman Nick McKim said cutting support payments to asylum seekers was "unconscionably cruel and punitive".

"This is a deeply unfair decision which could force people into poverty, homelessness and exploitative jobs," Senator McKim said.

"Many people affected by these cuts are studying, and all of them are trying to rebuild their lives."

Labor immigration spokesman Shayne Neumann said any abuses in the system should be stamped out but urged the government to "stop playing politics" with vulnerable people.

Citizenship Minister Alan Tudge this week revived a push to reintroduce controversial citizenship laws which were shot down in the Senate last year.

Arguing for tougher language tests, Mr Tudge warned growing clusters of overseas-born migrants with poor English were putting Australia's multicultural society at risk.

The Turnbull government originally wanted would-be citizenships to hold university-level English skills, but has since agreed to water down the requirement from "competent" to "modest".

Mr Tudge said it was "deliberately false and wrong" for Labor to claim the government was still demanding university-level English.

"We want to ensure that we maintain our successful multicultural community. To do this, a modest level of English is important," the minister said.