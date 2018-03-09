Hodge impact already huge at Lions: Zorko

Luke Hodge's influence is already being felt at the Brisbane Lions as the AFL great prepares to pull on a guernsey other than Hawthorn's for the first time.

Three-time Hawks premiership captain Hodge will play his first pre-season minutes for the Lions in their final hit-out against Gold Coast at Southport on Sunday.

"He looks ready to go. I'm really excited to see what he can do with us," star midfielder Dayne Zorko told reporters on Friday.

Hodge, 33, shelved retirement plans late last year to answer a call from former Hawthorn assistant Chris Fagan - now the head coach at Brisbane - to continue his stellar career for two more seasons.

Zorko, the Lions' reigning club champion and an All-Australian last year, said Hodge had slotted in seamlessly.

"There's really no surprise as to why Hawthorn were so successful with the standards he brings through a club," he said.

"Everyone's been able to pick up something (from him) and add to their game which has been so beneficial.

"I personally just see him as another player, to be honest.

"What he's done for the game and for Hawthorn is fantastic but he's chosen to come up to Brisbane and work on the next chapter of his life and that's helping develop us and take us to where he was able to take Hawthorn."

Hodge has been named on the half-back flank, his favoured position, for the practice match against the Suns.

Lions assistant Dale Tapping said there was no set target for how long Hodge will stay on the field.

The match is being treated as a full round-one dress rehearsal with Brisbane naming a full-strength team.

Zorko said Hodge's "cool head" was exactly what the Lions and their young key defenders like Harris Andrews and Darcy Gardiner needed around them.

"It might take him about three minutes to get into the game but that's about it," he said.

"He's an experienced campaigner, he's done it all before.

"The way he constructs and talks on the field, there's no-one better in the game than him."