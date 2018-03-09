News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tradie's incredible rescue of elderly man in submerged car
Tradie smashes car window to save man submerged in floodwaters

South Korea trade minister says to consider taking U.S. steel tariffs to WTO

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's trade minister said on Friday that the country would actively consider filing a complaint to the World Trade Organization over U.S. steel tariffs, but would continue to ask for its steel exports to be exempted from the tariffs.

The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead with the imposition of a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff for aluminum on Thursday, but exempted Canada and Mexico.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, Writing by Ju-min Park; editing by Richard Pullin)

Back To Top
feedback