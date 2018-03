Brisbane forward Jaydn Su'a has become the first player in trouble with the NRL match review committee this season for his shoulder charge in the clash against St George Illawarra.

Su'a was on Friday hit with a grade one shoulder charge citing, which could result in a two-week ban should he contest it at the judiciary.

Su'a will miss only a week if he takes the early guilty plea for his 76th-minute hit on Dragons prop Paul Vaughan.