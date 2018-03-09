Aust women in form on Indian cricket tour

The Australian women's cricket team has completed a near-perfect preparation for the three-match ODI series against India.

Returning star captain Meg Lanning found form in the last practice match against India A in Mumbai on Thursday, smashing an unbeaten 63 in the seven-wicket victory.

It follows on from the first warm-up game when the visitors batted first to rack up a sensational 8-413 in 50 overs.

Lanning struggled on Tuesday in her first match since last July's World Cup semi-final loss to India as she was dismissed for one.

But a move to open the batting for the regular No.3 paid dividends as the 25-year-old called time on her innings that came at more than a run-a-ball.

"It (all clicked) in that over where I hit that six," Lanning said.

"I got a couple of boundaries away and I felt like I could hit them pretty cleanly.

"I did feel quite scratchy again today, but I was telling myself to stick it out, spend some time in the middle and it'll get easier."

Despite a move up the order for this match, Lanning said she would switch back to her customary spot for the ODIs.

The star batter's swift return to form after seven months out of the game due to shoulder surgery comes as great news ahead of the important series.

Other features of Australia's last practice match were spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington's three wickets and star all-rounder Ellyse Perry smashed a bright 38 retired.

Australia's team for this subcontinent series will look different to the one that retained in the Ashes in November.

Along with Lanning being back, aggressive batter Beth Mooney looks to have forced her way into the side again with some spectacular form, including 115 retired in the first practice match.

Veteran vice-captain Alex Blackwell retired from international cricket in February.

India is coming off a successful tour of South Africa where they won the one-day (2-1) and T20 (3-1) series.

The first ODI is in Vadodara on March 12 and will be followed by a T20 series also involving England.