Japan: U.S. tariff decision may have 'big impact' on bilateral relations

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States' decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum was "regrettable" and will likely have a "big impact" on economic ties between Japan and the United States, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said in a statement on Friday.

Kono said the decision would also impact the global economy, adding that Japan would respond appropriately upon examining any impact on Japanese companies and World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

President Donald Trump pressed ahead with the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent for aluminum on Thursday but exempted Canada and Mexico, backtracking from earlier pledges of tariffs on all countries.

