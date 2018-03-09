Blind, amputees can still climb Everest

Nepal's Supreme Court has stayed a government decree that would ban blind people and double-amputees from climbing Everest, weeks before the beginning of the popular climbing season on the world's highest peak.

Nepal's Department of Tourism had revised its mountaineering rules late last year, banning double-amputees and blind people from climbing Mount Everest, in a move officials said was aimed at reducing accidents and deaths.

But the move was challenged at the country's highest court by disability rights activists and climbers.

"The court issued the ruling because banning people from Everest is against the spirit of our constitution," said Kishor Paudel, an official at the Supreme Court.

Hari Budha Magar, a British Gurkha army veteran who had planned to set a record as the first double-amputee to successfully climb Everest this year, had campaigned against the government decision, calling it discriminatory.

Hundreds of climbers attempt to summit the 8,848-metre-high peak, which straddles Nepal and China, during the spring season from April to May, when weather conditions are favourable for climbing.